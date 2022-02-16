Egypt aims to ensure poor are protected when bread price rises, says PM

Left Menu

Egypt will move to increase the price of subsidised bread but aims to do so without harming poor Egyptians, prime minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday. The last time the bread price changed was in 1988, when it was set at its current 0.05 Egyptian pounds ($0.0032) per loaf, Madbouly said.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:12 IST
Mostafa Madbouly Image Credit: Wikipedia
Egypt will move to increase the price of subsidized bread but aims to do so without harming poor Egyptians, prime minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.

The last time the bread price changed was in 1988 when it was set at its current 0.05 Egyptian pounds ($0.0032) per loaf, Madbouly said. Any changes to the subsidy program are highly sensitive in Egypt. ($1 = 15.7000 Egyptian pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

