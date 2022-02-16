Left Menu

NIA raids three places in Kashmir in its probe into LeT's role in radicalising J-K youth

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out a search operation at three places in Kashmir Valley in the case of "radicalising, motivating and recruiting" youth of Jammu and Kashmir by outlawed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:18 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out a search operation at three places in Kashmir Valley in the case of "radicalising, motivating and recruiting" youth of Jammu and Kashmir by outlawed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The agency conducted the search operation in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The agency said it seized incriminating material and digital devices during the search operation. The case pertains to radicalisation and recruitment of youth in Jammu and Kashmir for violent activities in the erstwhile state and other parts of the country by Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt, the commanders of LeT and The Resistance Front.

NIA said it has arrested four persons in this case so far and further investigation is in process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

