World News Roundup: N.Korea celebrates late Kim's birthday in new alpine city, with no military event; NATO says Russia still adding troops to Ukraine build-up and more

N.Korea celebrates late Kim's birthday in new alpine city, with no military event

North Korea has celebrated the 80th birthday anniversary of leader Kim Jong Un's late father with a music concert and fireworks in a refurbished holy city, but no missile launch or military parade, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday. Kim attended a gathering of government, military and ruling Workers' Party officials which took place on Tuesday in front of the statue of Kim Jong Il in Samjiyon City to commemorate the anniversary, a major holiday called the Day of the Shining Star in North Korea, KCNA said.

NATO says Russia still adding troops to Ukraine build-up

NATO accused Russia on Wednesday of sending more troops to a massive military build-up around Ukraine, even as Moscow said that it was withdrawing forces and was open to diplomacy. At the start of two days of talks among NATO defense ministers, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg appeared unconvinced the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine had lessened, and voiced guarded hopes for diplomacy.

UK police to probe cash-for-honors allegations at Prince Charles's charity

British police said on Wednesday they had begun an investigation into allegations contained in media reports that honors were offered to a Saudi national in return for donations to one of Prince Charles's charities. The Sunday Times newspaper reported in September that a Saudi businessman had received an award after paying thousands of pounds towards projects strongly supported by Charles, with the assistance of the prince's aides.

Migrants sew their mouths shut in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border

A dozen undocumented migrants on Mexico's southern border sewed their mouths shut on Tuesday in a bid to convince the country's immigration authority to grant them passage toward the U.S. border. The migrants, mostly Central and South Americans, helped each other seal their lips using needles and plastic threads, leaving a small space to consume liquids and using alcohol to wipe away drops of blood from the stitches, Reuters images show.

Exclusive-Short AstraZeneca shelf life complicates COVID vaccine rollout to world's poorest

The relatively short shelf life of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine is complicating the rollout to the world's poorest nations, according to officials and internal World Health Organization documents reviewed by Reuters. It is the latest headache to plague the COVAX vaccine-sharing project, co-led by the WHO and aimed at getting shots to the world's neediest people.

Hot tubs, hapless police and a bridge too far for Canada's Trudeau

Frustration with the failure of Canadian police to lift blockades at the border and in the capital, along with scenes of protesters lounging in hot tubs near Parliament, ultimately drove Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to seek emergency powers, three sources said on Tuesday. Trudeau on Monday invoked the little-used Emergencies Act, signaling the federal government was taking control of a situation local and provincial police have struggled to resolve as protests against pandemic restrictions dragged on.

Canadian government wants to quickly clear COVID protest blockades in Ottawa

The Canadian government, armed with new emergency powers, is promising quick action to clear a three-week old truckers' blockade that has brought the center of the capital Ottawa to a standstill. Police allowed hundreds of trucks to park in the riverside core of the city and then did little to prevent thousands of largely peaceful protesters from taking over Parliament Hill.

"We fear no one:" Ukrainians raise flags to defy Russia invasion fear

Ukrainians raised national flags and played the country's anthem on Wednesday to show unity against fears of a Russian invasion that Western powers have said could be imminent. The yellow and blue banner fluttered outside schools, hospitals and many shops to mark "Unity Day," a holiday President Volodymyr Zelenskiy created this week after Russia massed troops near Ukraine's borders.

Shark kills swimmer in Sydney's first fatal attack in decades

A shark killed a swimmer off a Sydney beach on Wednesday in the city's first fatal attack in nearly 60 years, causing "catastrophic injuries", police and ambulance services said. Witnesses told local television they had seen the attack on a swimmer wearing a wetsuit.

Russian pullout meets NATO scepticism, Ukraine defence website still hacked

Russia said more of its forces surrounding Ukraine were withdrawing on Wednesday but NATO urged Moscow to prove it was pulling back, saying there were signs that more troops were on the way. In Ukraine, where people raised flags and played the national anthem to show unity against fears of an invasion, the defense ministry said a cyberattack was into its second day. Russia said it had nothing to do with that.

