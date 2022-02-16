Norway minister says unable to prevent transfer of Telenor data to Myanmar rulers
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:36 IST
The Norwegian government is unable to prevent a transfer of customer metadata from telecoms operator Telenor's Myanmar unit to the Asian country's military rulers, Norway's industry minister said on Wednesday.
Telenor is majority-owned by the Norwegian state. The industry ministry is in charge of overseeing the state's shareholding in the company.
