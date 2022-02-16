Hungary won't block other key EU policies amidst rule of law row - Orban aide

Hungary will not move to block EU policies where unanimity is required, like a statement being prepared for an EU-Africa summit or more potential sanctions against Russia, amidst the ongoing row over the rule of law, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing.

In reply to a question, Gergely Gulyas said "no" and added that Hungary handled issues separately.

