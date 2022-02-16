Macron, in call with Xi, called for ratification of conventions on forced labour - Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:49 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call with China's President Xi Jinping expressed France and Europe's expectations that China ratify "fundamental international conventions" on labour protection, in particular regarding forced labour, the Elysee Palace said on Thursday.
The two leaders in their talks also agreed to deepen Franco-Chinese cooperation linked to joint projects in the aeronautic, spatial and nuclear energy sectors, the French presidency said in a statement.
