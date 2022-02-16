Left Menu

France's Macron says China supports implementation of Minsk agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a statement on Wednesday following a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said that both sides agreed that it was necessary to pursue dialogue and support de-escalation in the Ukraine crisis.

Macron's office also said that Xi reiterated his full support for the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

