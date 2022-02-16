Left Menu

Three held for issuing threats to R'than MLA, husband

Meanwhile, members of the community held a demonstration in Dholpur in support of the MLA.Recently, notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar was arrested for threatening Congress MLA from Badi Girraj Singh Malinga.

Police on Wednesday arrested three men for allegedly issuing threats to BJP MLA Shobharani Kushwah and her husband through a video which they circulated on social media.

The Dholpur MLA had registered a complaint soon after she learnt about the video and an FIR was registered based on this at Baseri police station, Dholpur superintendent of police Shivraj Meena said.

Sandeep Parmar, Jatti and Jugnu, all local residents, were arrested for issuing threats to the MLA, her husband and the community she belongs to, the SP said. The investigation of the case was carried out by circle officer (rural) Vijay Kumar Singh, he said. Meanwhile, members of the community held a demonstration in Dholpur in support of the MLA.

Recently, notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar was arrested for threatening Congress MLA from Badi Girraj Singh Malinga.

