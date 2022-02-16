Antilia bomb scare case: NIA court denies bail to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma

A special NIA court here on Wednesday rejected the bail plea filed by former policeman Pradeep Sharma, one of the accused in the Antilia bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran's murder case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested the former encounter specialist in June last year for his alleged role in the matter.

Special judge A T Wankhede rejected Sharma's plea for bail. The detailed order is awaited.

Sharma, in his plea, had claimed that allegations against him in the chargesheet were limited to him being involved in the conspiracy of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran’s murder.

The NIA had no material to show that he was involved in procuring or planting explosives in an SUV near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in February 2021, the former policeman stated.

The central probe agency has stated that Sharma had allegedly helped Waze in destroying evidence in the case, and was involved in hatching the conspiracy, planning and executing Hiran's murder with the help of his men.

Hiran, who had claimed that he was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Mumbra of Thane district on March 5.

