Ukrainian security official suspects Russia behind cyber attacks on military and banks
Illya Vityuk, Head of the Cybersecurity Department of the state security service (SBU), said it was too early to identify specific perpetrators, but added: "And today we know that the only country that is interested in such ...
A senior official in Ukraine's state security service said on Wednesday that only Russia would be interested in carrying out the ongoing mass denial of service attacks on the defence ministry and large state-owned banks.
The Kremlin earlier denied involvement in the cyber attacks. Illya Vityuk, Head of the Cybersecurity Department of the state security service (SBU), said it was too early to identify specific perpetrators, but added:
"And today we know that the only country that is interested in such ... attacks on our state, especially against the backdrop of massive panic about a possible military invasion, the only country that is interested is the Russian Federation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Kyiv-bound, UK's Johnson vows to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty
Russia responds to US proposal to deescalate Ukraine crisis
What’s NATO, and why does Ukraine want to join?
Russian diplomat thanks India, China for being 'brave' to 'withstand US hand-twisting' before UNSC vote on Ukraine
Ukraine will increase size of military by 100,000, president tells parliament