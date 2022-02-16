Ukrainian security official suspects Russia behind cyber attacks on military and banks

A senior official in Ukraine's state security service said on Wednesday that only Russia would be interested in carrying out the ongoing mass denial of service attacks on the defence ministry and large state-owned banks.

The Kremlin earlier denied involvement in the cyber attacks. Illya Vityuk, Head of the Cybersecurity Department of the state security service (SBU), said it was too early to identify specific perpetrators, but added:

"And today we know that the only country that is interested in such ... attacks on our state, especially against the backdrop of massive panic about a possible military invasion, the only country that is interested is the Russian Federation."

