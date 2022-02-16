EU leaders to meet on Russia on Thursday - EU official
European Union leaders will meet to discuss the buildup of troops by Russia on the Ukrainian border on Thursday at 1130 GMT, an EU official said.
The ad-hoc meeting will be held just before the start of a long-planned EU-Africa summit.
