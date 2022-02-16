Left Menu

SC takes objection to vacancies in tribunals, seeks Centre's stand

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took strong objection to the pending vacancies in various tribunals across the country and sought the stand of the Centre on the appointments.

16-02-2022
The Supreme Court on Wednesday took strong objection to the pending vacancies in various tribunals across the country and sought the stand of the Centre on the appointments. A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli during the hearing said that the bureaucracy is taking the issue lightly.

The bench has asked Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, to tell the government's stand clearly. It expressed displeasure saying some "knee-jerk" appointments have been made by the Central government to fill up vacancies in tribunals across the country.

"This is about tribunals issue. Every day we are getting mentioning (by lawyers) and matters which could not be heard by Tribunals... APTEL etc. Some knee jerk appointments took place and nothing after that. We don't know the fate of members and many are retiring. Bureaucracy is taking it lightly," CJI told Attorney General. AG said the government will file its affidavit on the issue. The bench then listed the matter after three weeks for hearing. (ANI)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

