HC refuses to suspend 7-yr jail term of Ansal brothers in Uphaar evidence tampering case

(Eds: Adding more details) New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI)The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to suspend the seven-year jail term awarded to real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal in the Uphaar fire tragedy evidence tampering case, saying that allowing their plea would “amount to eroding the faith of the public in the judicial system”. Justice Subramonium Prasad stated that the Ansals have been convicted for the offence of tampering with the court records which is extremely serious and post-conviction there is no presumption of innocence in their favour and their medical condition “is not that serious that it should justify” the suspension of sentence. “In any event, there are jail hospitals and, in case of any emergency, there are referral hospitals as well. This court does not deem it appropriate to allow the petitioners herein to take advantage of their own wrongs,” the court said in its 53-page order. “This court is of the opinion that suspending the sentence of the petitioners would, therefore, amount to eroding the faith of the public in the judicial system as it would entail allowing convicts, whose finding of guilt has already been established, to take advantage of the passage of time as well as the judiciary as an institution,” the judge said. The court added that cases, such as the present one, have to be heard at the earliest and thus requested the concerned appellate court to expeditiously decide the appeals filed by the petitioners within one month by conducting day-to-day hearings if necessary.

If the petitioners are ultimately found to be innocent, the stigma has to be removed at the earliest, it said. Last year, Ansals and former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others -- P P Batra and Anoop Singh Karayat -- were awarded a seven-year jail term by the trial court and the sessions court had subsequently refused to suspend the sentence and release them on bail.

Justice Prasad allowed the plea for suspension of sentence by co-convict Anoop Singh Karayat.

In the order, the high court rejected the petitioners' contention that the documents in the custody of the trial court are susceptible to mishandling and destruction, observing that “the tampered documents were handpicked in order to shield the petitioners herein from conviction by ensuring that their control over Uphaar Cinema did not come to light”. “The Petitioners herein have been convicted for the offence of tampering with the Court records which is an extremely serious offence and can shake the confidence of the public in the entire judicial system. Furthermore, the manner in which the offence has been committed is insidious in nature and reveals a well-planned and methodical attempt at subverting the justice system in order to reap the benefits and escape conviction in the Main Uphaar case,” said the court. “Considering the nature of the offence, the antecedents of the convicts, the impact on public confidence in courts, and importantly, in the absence of any extraordinary circumstances meriting suspension of sentence, the sentence of the Petitioners herein cannot be suspended during the pendency of the appeal,” said the court as it held that sessions court order refusing to suspend the sentence did not suffer from any patent infirmity. While dismissing the Ansals' plea for suspension of sentence till the appeal against the conviction by a magisterial court is decided, the sessions court had said that the case was one of the gravest of its kind and the offence appeared to be the outcome of a calculated design on the part of the convicts to interfere with the course of justice.

Before the high court, the Ansal brothers, who were represented by senior lawyers Arvind Nigam, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and others, had sought suspension of sentence on several grounds including their old age. It was argued that while Sushil Ansal was over 80 years of age, Gopal Ansal was over 70 years.

The court was also informed that in the main case, the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to a two-year jail term by the Supreme Court which subsequently released them on payment of Rs 30 crore fine each after taking into account the prison time they had done.

Karayat was represented by lawyer Tarun Chandiok.

The plea was opposed by the Delhi Police, represented by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) which was represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa.

The senior counsel for the police had argued that the petitioners mutilated vital documents which formed part of the trial record in the main Uphaar cinema case, which forced the prosecution to record the secondary evidence in the main case and resulted in an enormous delay of trial court proceedings.

AVUT's counsel had opposed the plea contending that the accused persons cannot be allowed to take law in their hands and claimed that the Ansals were “incorrigible” and that the instant matter pertained to “majesty of the law” and “obstruction of justice”.

The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and the magisterial court had also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each on the Ansals apart from imposing a seven-year term in the case.

The case was lodged on the direction of the Delhi High Court while hearing a petition by AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy.

