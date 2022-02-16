Left Menu

U.S. sees no sign of Russian pullback near Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Russia has been moving critical units closer to Ukraine's border and that the United States has so far not seen any pullback of Moscow's forces in the area. "There's what Russia says. "We continue to see critical units moving toward the border, not away from the border."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Russia has been moving critical units closer to Ukraine's border and that the United States has so far not seen any pullback of Moscow's forces in the area.

"There's what Russia says. And then there's what Russia does. And we haven't seen any pullback of its forces," Blinken said in an interview on MSNBC. "We continue to see critical units moving toward the border, not away from the border."

