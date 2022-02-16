Left Menu

Decision on Iran nuclear deal days' away, ball in Tehran's court - France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-02-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 19:55 IST
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that a decision to revive a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was now just a matter of days, but that Tehran still needed to make the key political decisions.

He was speaking to lawmakers in parliament.

