Khandu praises Wancho community for preserving indigenous culture

Participating in the Oriah festival of the Wancho community at Longding district on Wednesday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the rich, colourful and vibrant culture that exuberates during one of the most joyous celebrations of the northeastern state. In the backdrop of the thunderous beatings of log drums and piercing war cries, Khandu praised the Wancho community for preserving their indigenous culture in its true form for generations.

“Yes, we need development and a modern way of life, but in the race for development, we should not lose our culture proudly followed and practiced by our forefathers,” he said in his address to the gathering. Wanchos celebrate several fairs and festivals such as Oriah, Lauden, Sahchawan and Pungzm. Oriah is the most important festival of the community that depicts Mother Nature and marks the advent of spring. Citing the presence of the Indian Army and Central Armed Paramilitary Forces in the district, Khandu suggested that along with the district administration, the security forces should also participate in local festivals.

“In the next Oriah festival, I hope to see people thronging army and CAPF stalls,” a statement quoting the chief minister said. He also lauded the Wanchos for displaying patriotism by serving in the armed forces in large numbers.

Paying rich tributes to Rifleman Longdon Wangshu of 16 Assam Rifles, who was killed near Imphal recently, Khandu announced that henceforth permanent Group C jobs would be given to the next of kin of all indigenous people who lose their lives during an operation. Wangshu died on the spot when his car was blown up in an IED blast in Manipur’s Thoubal district in early January. Highlighting ‘unity in diversity’ as the foundation of the state’s peace and development, the chief minister said indigenous tribes have existed peacefully despite cultural and linguistic differences. “Each and every community ought to work as one Team Arunachal. Once we work as a team, with the rich potential of resources bestowed on us by nature, we will soon become self-reliant and prosperous,” he said.

Referring to the forthcoming Budget session, the chief minister gave an assurance that ‘Budget 22-23’ will be a game-changer.

“There is no dearth of funds by the blessings of the central leadership. Our focus is on empowering the youth, who are the future of our state. This budget will be different and inclusive,” he claimed.

Earlier in the day, Khandu dedicated 13 projects to the people of the district, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)