Police recover 227 stolen new phones worth Rs 1 cr from trio in R'than

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:04 IST
Police in Alwar arrested three men and recovered 227 brand new Android mobile phones worth Rs 1 crore, three country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges, officials said on Wednesday.

Alwar superintendent of police Tejaswani Gautam identified the accused as Anees Khan (32) and Jabbar Khan (28), residents of Jaipur, and Sahid alias Kala Meo (22) from Haryana.

She said the accused had stolen mobile phones from a container in connivance with the container driver.

On Tuesday, the taxi they were travelling in broke through the barricades when a police team signalled them to stop. The police, however, managed to stop the taxi and nabbed them, the SP said.

