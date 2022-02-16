Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of Kannada litterateur Chennaveera Kanavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Kannada litterateur Dr Chennaveera Kanavi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:43 IST
PM Modi condoles demise of Kannada litterateur Chennaveera Kanavi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Kannada litterateur Dr Chennaveera Kanavi. Dr Kanavi passed away at the age of 94 in a hospital in Dharwad this morning.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "Shri Chennaveera Kanavi's sublime poetry and writings have enriched Kannada literature for decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Chennaveera Kanavi had received the Sahitya Akademi award for his book 'Jeevadhwani'. Further, he was felicitated with the Rajyotsava Award, Sahitya Bangara Award, Pampa Award, Nrupathunga award and several other awards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022