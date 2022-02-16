Left Menu

Ratan Tata honoured with Assam's highest civilian award 'Assam Baibhav' in Mumbai

Eminent industrialist and Tata Trust's Chairman Ratan Naval Tata was on Wednesday conferred the "Assam Baibhav", the state's highest civilian award by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function held in Koloba, Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:00 IST
Ratan Tata honoured with Assam's highest civilian award 'Assam Baibhav' in Mumbai
Industrialist ratan Tata. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eminent industrialist and Tata Trust's Chairman Ratan Naval Tata was on Wednesday conferred the "Assam Baibhav", the state's highest civilian award by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function held in Koloba, Mumbai. "As an industrialist and philanthropist, he has made exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam," aid the Assam Chief Minister.

The "Assam Baibhav" Award" carries a citation, a medal, and a cash amount of Rs 5 lakh. Earlier, the Assam government gave the state's three highest civilian awards to 18 distinguished personalities in different fields. But, Ratan Tata couldn't attend the official award ceremony, which was held in Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra, Guwahati on 24 January.

The award ceremony was facilitated by Governor Jagdish Mukhi. Earlier Ratan tata was also awarded Padma Vibhushan in the year 2008 and Padma Bhushan in the year 2000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022