Maha: Three killed in motorcycle-truck collision in Chandrapur

Three persons died when their motorcycle collided with a truck on a highway in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place on Chandrapur-Nagbhid-Nagpur highway at Murmadi village in Sindewahi tehsil, an official said. The victims, Rakesh Ramdas Meshram (16), a resident of Sindewahi, Vivek Nanhe (11), a resident of Chimur, and Roshan Vittal Meshram (25), were travelling to Sindewahi on the two-wheeler, he said. A speeding truck collided with the motorcycle, killing two of the victims on the spot, while the third one died while being rushed to a hospital, the official said. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)