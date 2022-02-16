Man convicted under PMLA

A Special CBI Court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to four years' Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh in a case related to offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The accused, AAS Haroon Rasheed was arrested in 2018 for layering of a sum of Rs 5.41 Crore in two different assumed names/father’s names/Date of Birth through four current accounts maintained with different banks during the crime period covered in 2014, a CBI release here said.

It subsequently led in USD 57,85,144 (Rs 34.94 crore) being sent ''to other country projecting the same as if it were payment for permissible merchandise imports, without making corresponding imports into the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA), by using forged identity documents/ import documents i.e., Bills of Entry, as genuine,'' it said.

''The accused is a part of the gang of people operating with complete anonymity in the matter of sending the Proceeds of Crime under the guise of permissible merchandise imports, without making corresponding imports into the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA), by using the Forged Import Documents i.e., Bills of Entry, as genuine,'' it said.

There are fifty-seven such business entities involved in this scam in the matter of sending Rs 3500 Crore in the entire case, it added.

