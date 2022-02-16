Ghaziabad: 28-year-old man killed in molestation revenge by 'friend'
From the site where his body was found, police recovered play cards and some syringes with traces of toxic substance near his body, SP rural Iraj Raja said. On Tuesday Ayyub took Fariyad on the pretext of a party to the graveyard, where he killed him by injecting some toxic substance and dumped his body near a graveyard.
The body of a 28-year-old man was found from a graveyard on Nithoura village road here, Loni Police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as one Fariyaad, a tractor driver, who had left his house Tuesday to go to his workplace, police said. From the site where his body was found, police recovered play cards and some syringes with traces of toxic substance near his body, SP (rural) Iraj Raja said. During investigation police found that he was killed by Ayub Ali, an old acquaintance of his, he said. According to police, Last year Fariyad had molested Ayyub’s sister and since then the latter had been nursing a grudge against him. He recently befriended Fariyad again allegedly to take revenge, police said. On Tuesday Ayyub took Fariyad on the pretext of a party to the graveyard, where he killed him by injecting some toxic substance and dumped his body near a graveyard. Ayyub has been detained and an investigation into the matter is underway, Raja said. The actual cause of his death will be ascertained after the autopsy report, he added.
