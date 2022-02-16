Don't yield to pressure: CJ to officials on tree issue

The Madras High Court on Wednesday advised the government officials not to succumb to the pressures exerted by certain industrialists, who use ''seemai karuvelam trees' as ingredients for their products, against their eradication.

Industrial lobby may be powerful but we should not yield to its pressure, the court said.

''My request to the officials here is to kindly serve the people of the State. Make an independent study on the ill effects of the trees (prosopis juliflora) and how it is dealt with in other States,'' Chief Justice MN Bhandari said when the batch of PIL petitions to eradicate the same came up before the full bench for further hearing, today.

The CJ added that he knows that the tree in contention is used by certain industries. ''Don't think I am an outsider. I am from Tamil Nadu,'' the CJ said and added that he knows what is happening here.

Earlier, Additional Advocate-general Silambannan told the bench, Justices N Satish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy being the other judges, that a policy was under formulation for eradication of the Karuvelam trees and the same was being given final touches. The document would be made public at the earliest, he said, adding that thousands of such trees had been uprooted, as ordered by the court earlier. The matter is adjourned till March 18.

