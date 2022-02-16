Left Menu

Don't yield to pressure: CJ to officials on tree issue

Make an independent study on the ill effects of the trees prosopis juliflora and how it is dealt with in other States, Chief Justice MN Bhandari said when the batch of PIL petitions to eradicate the same came up before the full bench for further hearing, today.The CJ added that he knows that the tree in contention is used by certain industries.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:20 IST
Don't yield to pressure: CJ to officials on tree issue
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Wednesday advised the government officials not to succumb to the pressures exerted by certain industrialists, who use ''seemai karuvelam trees' as ingredients for their products, against their eradication.

Industrial lobby may be powerful but we should not yield to its pressure, the court said.

''My request to the officials here is to kindly serve the people of the State. Make an independent study on the ill effects of the trees (prosopis juliflora) and how it is dealt with in other States,'' Chief Justice MN Bhandari said when the batch of PIL petitions to eradicate the same came up before the full bench for further hearing, today.

The CJ added that he knows that the tree in contention is used by certain industries. ''Don't think I am an outsider. I am from Tamil Nadu,'' the CJ said and added that he knows what is happening here.

Earlier, Additional Advocate-general Silambannan told the bench, Justices N Satish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy being the other judges, that a policy was under formulation for eradication of the Karuvelam trees and the same was being given final touches. The document would be made public at the earliest, he said, adding that thousands of such trees had been uprooted, as ordered by the court earlier. The matter is adjourned till March 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022