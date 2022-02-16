Following are the top stories at 9.20 PM NATION DEL72 LD RAVIDAS Guru Ravidas Jayanti: PM Modi prays at Delhi temple, political leaders make beeline for dalit icon's birthplace in Varanasi New Delhi/ Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers to Guru Ravidas at a temple in the national capital on his birth anniversary, while several political bigwigs of the BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party visited the Dalit icon's birthplace in Varanasi to pay obeisance. DEL53 INDIA-UKRAINE-LD STUDENTS MEA sets up control room to help Indians in Ukraine; govt looks at increasing flights New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine in view of the prevailing situation in that country over its tensions with Russia.

DEL61 PM-LD SUMMIT Energy requirements of Indians expected to double in 20 years: PM New Delhi: Energy requirements of the people of India are expected to double in the next 20 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he urged developed countries to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer.

DEL57 TRIBES-SCHEME Govt launches scheme for de-notified & nomadic tribes in education, housing, health sectors New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday launched an umbrella initiative to ensure that benefits of its schemes in education, healthcare and housing sectors reach the denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes across the country.

DEL59 AYUSH-GILOY Giloy safe, doesn't have any toxic effects; misleading to relate it to liver damage: Govt New Delhi: The Ayush ministry on Wednesday said that according to available data and considering its overall health, Guduchi or Giloy is safe and does not have any toxic effect. MDS17 KA-HIJAB-ASSEMBLY-CM Karnataka govt will abide by HC interim order on Hijab row: Bommai Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday told the state legislative assembly that his government will abide by the High Court's interim order on the Hijab row.

DEL33 ENVOYS-KOVIND-CREDENTIALS Envoys of 4 countries present credentials to President Kovind New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from the new high commissioner of Tanzania and the ambassadors of Djibouti, Serbia and North Macedonia at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday.

BOM8 2ND LD BAPPI LAHIRI Kabhi alvida na kehna: 'Disco king' Bappi Lahiri dies at 69 Mumbai: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, famous for his disco beats in Hindi films of the 70s and 80s and also some soulful crooning, has died following multiple health issues. He was 69.

DEL41 VIRUS-CENTRE-RESTRICTIONS Govt asks states to review, amend additional COVID-19 restrictions New Delhi: The Centre has asked states and union territories to review, amend or do away with additional COVID-19 restrictions after considering the trend of new cases and positivity rate in their regions, stating sustained downward trend in the nationwide case trajectory.

CAL13 AS-TATA-AWARD Ratan Tata conferred Assam's highest civilian award Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday conferred the state's highest civilian award 'Assam Baibhav' to eminent industrialist Ratan Tata at a function held in Mumbai. LEGAL LGD17 SC-COLLEGIUM SC Collegium approves appointment of Additional Judge of Manipur HC as permanent judge New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium Wednesday approved the proposal for the appointment of Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh, Additional Judge of the Manipur High Court as Permanent Judge.

LGD15 SC-OROP Centre's hyperbole on OROP presented much rosier picture than what is actually given: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Centre’s hyperbole on the One Rank One Pension (OROP) policy presented a much ''rosier picture'' than what is actually given to the pensioners of the Armed forces. BUSINESS DEL36 BIZ-ROAD-SAFETY-CHILDREN Now crash helmet, safety harness to be mandatory for children below 4 yrs on motorcycles New Delhi: The road transport ministry on Wednesday notified new rules to make the use of safety harness and crash helmet mandatory for children below the age of four years on motorcycles.

DEL20 BIZ-FINMIN-REPORT India economy to grow at quickest pace among large nations: Finmin report New Delhi: The Indian economy is poised to grow at the quickest pace among the league of large nations on the back of various initiatives taken by the government in Budget 2022-23, said the Finance Ministry's Monthly Economic Review.

FOREIGN FGN20 VIRUS-WHO-CASES-DROP WHO: New COVID cases drop by 19 per cent globally, deaths stable Geneva: The number of new coronavirus cases globally fell by 19 per cent in the last week while the number of deaths remained stable, according to the World Health Organisation.

FGN11 US-BIDEN-2NDLD UKRAINE US ready to respond 'decisively' to Russian attack on Ukraine: Prez Biden Washington: The US is ready to respond ''decisively'' to a Russian attack on Ukraine which is still very much a possibility, President Joe Biden has said, urging Moscow to step back from the brink of war. By Lalit K Jha PTI CJ CJ

