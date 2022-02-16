Governor inaugurates 24X7 medical dispensary in Raj Bhawan

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Wednesday said rapid improvement in medical education and infrastructure development of health care facilities in the state and elsewhere in the country have busted the myth that government hospitals are not good.

Inaugurating a 24X7 medical dispensary at the Raj Bhawan here, the governor said it will have an outpatient facility, in patients service, a pharmacy, and a laboratory. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given tremendous emphasis on the health care delivery system for all sections of the people and the strengthening of medical education and health infrastructure in the state would go a long way in realising health for all," a Raj Bhawan press release quoted Mukhi as saying. The governor said the inauguration of a medical dispensary at Raj Bhavan was something very close to his heart and he hoped that the residents would make good use of the facilities.

He also thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta for providing the full-time dispensary at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahanta said the state government was committed to providing quality and advanced health care facilities in the state.

He also thanked the governor for his guidance which, he said, has helped to bring about a paradigm shift in the health care delivery system in the state.

