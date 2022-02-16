Left Menu

Two arrested in Meghalaya with huge cache of explosives

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:48 IST
Two persons were arrested in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Wednesday with a huge cache of explosives, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle was intercepted at Byrnihat police outpost area near the inter-state border with Assam around 5 am and the explosives were recovered, Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad said.

Two persons allegedly involved in illegally transporting the explosive substances were arrested, he said.

The arrested persons were transporting the materials from Jaintia Hills to Rani Bazar in Guwahati for selling those, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

