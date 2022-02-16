Haryana lifts all Covid restrictions
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government on Wednesday lifted all Covid-related restrictions in the state, officials said.
However, the residents of the state are advised to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behavioural norms, including social distancing, an order issued by Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana CM, Union ministers to take part in Wetlands Day celebration at Sultanpur National Park
Haryana: Woman alleges molestation on bus, police files FIR
Haryana law providing reservation in private sector jobs for locals put on hold, state to file SLP
Punjab and Haryana HC stays 75 pc quota for locals in private jobs
Haryana law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for locals put on hold