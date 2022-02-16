Haryana lifts all Covid restrictions

The Haryana government on Wednesday lifted all Covid-related restrictions in the state, officials said.

However, the residents of the state are advised to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behavioural norms, including social distancing, an order issued by Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)