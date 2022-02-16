Left Menu

88 Bangladeshi fishermen held off West Bengal coast

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:57 IST
The Indian Coast Guard apprehended 88 Bangladeshi fishermen who were fishing illegally in Indian waters and seized three boats from them, an official said on Wednesday.

All the apprehended poachers and the fishing boats were handed over to the marine police at Fraserganj in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon, he said.

''Indian Coast Guard apprehended 88 Bangladeshi poachers illegally fishing in Indian waters off Bangadhuni Island approximately 10 to 15 nautical miles inside International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL),'' the official said.

He said that during routine patrolling in the early hours of Tuesday, an ICG ship sighted three Bangladeshi fishing boats engaged in illegal fishing in Indian waters off Bangadhuni Island close to the coast. The poachers, realising the presence of the Coast Guard ship, increased speed and entered shallow waters to evade apprehension, he said.

The ICG ship then shared the information with one of its hovercrafts operating in the area and following a coordinated operation, the three boats along with 88 poachers were apprehended, the official said.

Approximately 360 Kgs of fish were recovered from the boats, he said.

