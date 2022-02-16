Left Menu

NHRC chief warns against 'sponsored bogey' of criticism against institutions on social media

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:57 IST
NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said India is a vibrant democracy where everyone has the freedom of speech even as he cautioned against the ''sponsored bogey'' of ''unfounded criticism'' against institutions of the country on social media platforms.

Filtering of messages on social media to ensure that freedom of speech is not used to defame others ''may not be termed as interference'' with the right to freedom of speech, he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The NHRC chairperson was addressing a gathering at a function held here to decorate three officers of its investigation division, who have been earlier awarded President's Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

Many a times, cyberspace is being ''misused'' to tarnish the image of individuals as well as nations. People sitting in constitutional positions may not be able to refute such ''bogey of unfounded criticism'' amounting to ''defamation on social media platforms,'' Mishra said.

India is a vibrant democracy where everyone has the freedom of speech but one should be cautious against the ''sponsored bogey of unfounded criticism'' against institutions of the country on social media platforms, he said.

The three awardees were also presented with a NHRC memento and cash award of Rs 5,000 each, the statement said.

Mishra said spot inquiries and investigations carried out by the officers of the Investigation Division of the commission, ensuring justice to the victims of human rights violation is a very challenging task.

Since 2002, 21 such Police Medals have been awarded to officers of the Investigation Division of the Commission, he added. He also said that the work, functioning and the structure of the NHRC is ''unparalleled'' among any national human rights institute in the world.

Earlier, addressing the gathering DG (Investigation) Santosh Mehra highlighted the contributions of the Investigation Division towards ensuring justice to the victims of human rights violations in trying circumstances.

NHRC secretary general Bimbadhar Pradhan also lauded the efforts of the officers of the Investigation Division in wining laurels for the institution through their hard work, resulting in police medals for distinguished as well as meritorious services since 2002.

