Left Menu

Suspected Maoist killed in police encounter in Jharkhand's Lohardaga

A suspected Maoist was killed in a gunfight with the police in Jharkhands Lohardaga district on Wednesday, an official said.The gunfight took place in Bulbul forest in Peshrar police station area, he said.The body of a Maoist was found from the place of encounter. Identification of him is still in progress.

PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 16-02-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 22:16 IST
Suspected Maoist killed in police encounter in Jharkhand's Lohardaga
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected Maoist was killed in a gunfight with the police in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Wednesday, an official said.

The gunfight took place in Bulbul forest in Peshrar police station area, he said.

''The body of a Maoist was found from the place of encounter. Identification of him is still in progress. This is possible that few more people might have received bullet injuries in the gunfight,'' Jharkhand Police spokesperson Amol V Homkar told PTI.

Arms and ammunition, pamphlets, handwritten notes, diary and Rs 1 lakh in cash were found at the spot, he said.

A search operation by CRPF's CoBRA battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar and district police to nab Maoists is underway in the area since February 8.

''The operation is going on in the area for the last eight days and this was the seventh encounter. Bunkers and several materials have been found during the operation,'' Homkar said.

Last week, three jawans were critically injured in IED blasts in the area during the operation.

Locals claimed that extremist activities have increased in the region over the past few months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022