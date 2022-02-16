Drug case: Man from Chennai held in Kerala

The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Excise Department has arrested a man from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in connection with a major drug case here.

Officials said the 56-year-old individual, a wholesale dealer of synthetic drugs like methamphetamine, was taken into custody from Sakkimangalam near Madurai on Monday evening with the help of the Tamil Nadu police. He was wanted in connection with the seizure of over 1 kg of methamphetamine from an apartment here in August last year.

Officials said the individual was arraigned as the 25th accused in the case being probed into by the Excise Crime Branch. The arrest comes a week after a chargesheet was filed in a case of seizure of around 1.1 kg.

