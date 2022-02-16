Odisha panchayat polls: 2 held for firing at candidate's house

Left Menu

Two supporters of a sarpanch candidate in Odishas Sambalpur district were arrested for allegedly opening fire early on Wednesday to deter another contestant from campaigning for the panchayat polls, police said.They had earlier told Lalit Sahu to withdraw his nomination, but he did not yield to the threats.They opened fire around 1.30 am at Sahus house in Ghichamura panchayat in Thelkoloi block.

16-02-2022
Two supporters of a sarpanch candidate in Odisha's Sambalpur district were arrested for allegedly opening fire early on Wednesday to deter another contestant from campaigning for the panchayat polls, police said.

They had earlier told Lalit Sahu to withdraw his nomination, but he did not yield to the threats.

They opened fire around 1.30 am at Sahu's house in Ghichamura panchayat in Thelkoloi block. However, there was no casualty, police said.

A case was lodged and police arrested the accused duo, who confessed to the crime, an officer said.

Two single-barrel muzzle-loading guns, ammunition and gunpowder were seized, he said.

''We are also investigating to find out whether the rival candidate was involved in the incident,'' Thelkoloi inspector Bibhu Bhusan Mishra said.

Nine contestants are in the fray from Ghichamura, where the election is scheduled on Sunday. Only Zilla Parishad members contest the panchayat elections with party symbols in Odisha.

The first of the five-phase panchayat polls was held on Wednesday.

The votes will be counted on February 26, 27 and 28 at block offices.

