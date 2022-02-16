Left Menu

JK anti-drug force seizes 29 kg hashish, nabs 2

The ANTF foiled the smuggling bid acting on the information it received about a truck going outside Jammu and Kashmir. During its search, 29.8 kg hashish was recovered by the team from the cabin of the truck, they said.SSP ANTF Jammu, Vinay Sharma, who supervised the operation, said that the force is investigating further links and more arrests are expected.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-02-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 22:34 IST
JK anti-drug force seizes 29 kg hashish, nabs 2
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) on Wednesday arrested two alleged smugglers with 29 kg hashish from their possession worth crores in the market, officials here said. The ANTF foiled the smuggling bid acting on the information it received about a truck going outside Jammu and Kashmir. According to the information, the truck was being driven by Arif Ahmed Wani and Amir Hussain Khan, both residents of Bandipora, Kashmir, with a huge haul of hashish in it, they said. Upon getting the tip-off, an ANTF team immediately swung into action and intercepted the said truck on the highway near Environmental Park in Jammu, they said. During its search, 29.8 kg hashish was recovered by the team from the cabin of the truck, they said.

SSP ANTF Jammu, Vinay Sharma, who supervised the operation, said that the force is investigating further links and more arrests are expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022