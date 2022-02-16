UK will double the number of troops in Estonia as part of NATO mission

Britain will double the size of the British force in Estonia as part of a NATO deployment and will send equipment, including tanks and armoured fighting vehicles, to the country amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Alongside our NATO Allies, we are deploying troops and assets on land, sea and air to bolster European defences in response to the build-up of Russian military forces on the border of Ukraine," British defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

"NATO and our allies have been clear that an invasion of Ukraine will be met with severe consequences."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)