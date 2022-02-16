UK will double the number of troops in Estonia as part of NATO mission
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain will double the size of the British force in Estonia as part of a NATO deployment and will send equipment, including tanks and armoured fighting vehicles, to the country amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"Alongside our NATO Allies, we are deploying troops and assets on land, sea and air to bolster European defences in response to the build-up of Russian military forces on the border of Ukraine," British defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.
"NATO and our allies have been clear that an invasion of Ukraine will be met with severe consequences."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Kyiv-bound, UK's Johnson vows to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty
Launch of Sonato Alliance Transforms Reciprocity for Private Member's Clubs
Russia responds to US proposal to deescalate Ukraine crisis
What’s NATO, and why does Ukraine want to join?
Bomb shelters, guerrilla war: Building Ukraine's resistance