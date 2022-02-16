Left Menu

He asked them to install selfie points at all the polling booths.He also directed officers to accord a warm welcome to first-time voters and also give them certificates or flowers. For the elderly and persons with disabilities, a pick-and-drop facility should be ensured, the CEO said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 22:42 IST
Punjab chief electoral officer holds meeting with returning officers over Feb 20 polls
Punjab's chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju on Wednesday held a review meeting with returning officers for the February 20 Assembly elections and directed them to ensure proper arrangements at polling stations following the poll panel's instructions.

The chief electoral officer directed officials to ensure the availability of masks, gloves, PPE kits, soaps, thermometers, and sanitisers at every polling station, according to an official release.

He also asked the returning officers to ensure that web cameras are working in all polling booths.

Raju asked the returning officers to identify five to 10 volunteers for facilitating persons with disability and elderly people at polling booths. He asked them to install selfie points at all the polling booths.

He also directed officers to accord a warm welcome to first-time voters and also give them certificates or flowers. For the elderly and persons with disabilities, a pick-and-drop facility should be ensured, the CEO said. The Punjab chief electoral officer also instructed officers to use eco-friendly materials such as paper cups, paper plates and eco-friendly plastic flexes during the polls.

Raju asked the returning officer to take special care of women staff and provide them drop facility in case their work gets over late evening.

The CEO asked the officials to ensure all the EVM carrying vehicles are equipped with GPS.

