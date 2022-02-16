Left Menu

ACB nabs woman sarpanch red-handed while accepting bribe in J-K's Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-02-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 22:53 IST
  Country:
  India

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested a woman sarpanch while allegedly accepting a bribe in Anantnag district.

The ACB, acting on a complaint, laid a trap during which Hafiza Begum, sarpanch of Khulchohar block in Anantnag, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 6500, a spokesperson said.

The complainant had alleged that the sarpanch had demanded the money on account of approving files related to works executed under MGNREGA, 14 Finance Commission and Swachh Bharat Mission through the office of BDO, Shangus.

“Upon receiving the instant complaint, prima facie offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was found made out. Consequently, a case was registered at the ACB police station in Anantnag,” the spokesperson said.

Subsequently, a trap team was constituted and Begum was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

