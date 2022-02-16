Left Menu

Maha: Forest dept informer among five held for poaching leopard

The five accused, including an informer of the forest department, were presented in a local court on Monday, which sent them to magisterial custody remand MCR till February 25, he said.Recently, in a joint operation of Bhandara and Nagpur forest departments, a man was arrested from Bramhapuri tehsil in connection with the poaching of a leopard.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 16-02-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 22:57 IST
Maha: Forest dept informer among five held for poaching leopard
  • Country:
  • India

The forest department at Bramhapuri in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has arrested five persons in connection with the poaching of a leopard, a senior official said. The five accused, including an informer of the forest department, were presented in a local court on Monday, which sent them to magisterial custody remand (MCR) till February 25, he said.

Recently, in a joint operation of Bhandara and Nagpur forest departments, a man was arrested from Bramhapuri tehsil in connection with the poaching of a leopard. Whiskers, 13 nails and 12 canines were recovered from him. The case was later handed over to Bramhapuri forest department.

During the course of investigation, the accused - Ranganath Shankar Matere - confessed that the informer, Nandkishore Pimple alias Jayshreeram Maharaj, had allegedly encouraged the accused to poach the leopard for monetary consideration, he added. During the interrogation of Matere, the names of their Kamalkant Gangadhar Kuthe (32), Vijay Devidas Watankar (43), Shivraj Fating (52) came to light, the officer said. He said that the forest department informer confessed that he took money from the four accused on the pretext of doubling their amount through black magic for which he sought the organs of a leopard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022