Scoreboard: 1st T20I, Ind vs WI

India Innings: Rohit Sharma c Odean Smith b Roston Chase 40 Ishan Kishan c Fabian Allen b Roston Chase 35 Virat Kohli c Pollard b Fabian Allen 17 Rishabh Pant c Odean Smith b Cottrell 8 Suryakumar Yadav not out 34 Venkatesh Iyer not out 24 Extras: (LB-1, W-3) 4 Total: (4 wkts, 18.5 Overs) 162 Fall of Wickets: 64-1, 93-2, 95-3, 114-4 Bowler: Sheldon Cottrell 4-0-35-1, Romario Shepherd 3-0-24-0, Odean Smith 2-0-31-0, Akeal Hosein 4-0-34-0, Roston Chase 4-0-14-2, Fabian Allen 1.5-0-23-1.

