Left Menu

Scoreboard: 1st T20I, Ind vs WI

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 22:59 IST
Scoreboard: 1st T20I, Ind vs WI
  • Country:
  • India

India Innings: Rohit Sharma c Odean Smith b Roston Chase 40 Ishan Kishan c Fabian Allen b Roston Chase 35 Virat Kohli c Pollard b Fabian Allen 17 Rishabh Pant c Odean Smith b Cottrell 8 Suryakumar Yadav not out 34 Venkatesh Iyer not out 24 Extras: (LB-1, W-3) 4 Total: (4 wkts, 18.5 Overs) 162 Fall of Wickets: 64-1, 93-2, 95-3, 114-4 Bowler: Sheldon Cottrell 4-0-35-1, Romario Shepherd 3-0-24-0, Odean Smith 2-0-31-0, Akeal Hosein 4-0-34-0, Roston Chase 4-0-14-2, Fabian Allen 1.5-0-23-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022