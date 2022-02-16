Left Menu

Rs 1.12 crore in cash found at govt doc's house in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-02-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 23:10 IST
Rs 1.12 crore in cash found at govt doc's house in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance Department on Wednesday allegedly found Rs 1.12 crore in cash from the residence of a government doctor posted at a health facility in Odisha's Puri, officials said.

Dr Sukant Kumar Jena, a gynecologist posted at the Charichak Commuity Health Centre, was apprehended when he was allegedly accepting a bribe Rs 3,000 after the caesarian delivery of a woman, they said.

He allegedly took Rs 5,000 prior to the delivery, they added.

The Vigilance Department held him after the woman's cousin filed a complaint, officials said.

Later, a case was lodged against him and his residence at Patia in Bhubaneswar was raided. In the raid, which was underway till 10 pm, Rs 1.12 crore in cash was found, they said.

Further investigation was underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022