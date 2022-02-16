Delhi Police arrests man from Jaipur for raping woman on pretext of marriage

A 26-year-old man was arrested from Jaipur in Rajasthan for allegedly raping an MBBS student here on the pretext of marriage, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, they said.

The 23-year-old medical student met the man on a dating app in June 2020 and the duo was in touch since then, police said.

According to police, On February 11, the woman lodged a complaint alleging that the man raped her in a hotel room.

A case was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against him, a senior police officer said.

Using surveillance and technical assistance, it was found that the accused was a resident of Sikar. A team was sent to Rajasthan and he was arrested from Jaipur, he said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had been threatening to release private photos of the women on social media if she did not quit mounting pressure on him for marriage, he added.

