One held for snatching mobile phones of DU students

A man has been arrested here for allegedly snatching the mobile phones of two Delhi University students, police said on Wednesday.

The station house officer of the Burari Police Station and Jaguar highway patrol team chased two snatchers for around two kilometres and nabbed one of them from north Delhi, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

Police said the victims are first-year Delhi University students who were taking online classes on their phones when the incident took place.

Giving details of the incident, police said SHO Burari police station, Rajender Prashad was returning to the station after an assignment when he noticed the women seeking help at Burari Chowk on the roundabout on Outer Ring Road.

The women told the police that their mobile phones had been snatched by two scooty-borne snatchers, a senior police officer said.

The officer flashed a message to alert the Jaguar team on Outer Ring Road. The only clue was the last two digits of the scooty smeared with mud. Prasad himself decided to chase the snatchers, he said.

Constables Sandeep and Anoop with the help of the SHO blocked the road, police said.

When the accused found themselves cornered near Mukandpur Flyover, they abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee by jumping into the drain. They then tried to escape using the advantage of thick bushes, the officer said.

"After a brief chase, one of the accused, Allaudin (19), a resident of Jahangirpuri, was apprehended along with the snatched mobile phones, but his associate managed to escape," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)