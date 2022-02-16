Left Menu

6 terrorists killed in Pakistan's Balochistan province

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-02-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 23:21 IST
At least six terrorists were killed during a gunfire with security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday, army officials said.

Based on an information about the presence of terrorists in a camp in Injirkan Range of Buleda, the security forces started clearance operation in the area following which the militants tried to escape, the army said in a statement.

The security forces opened fire at them and six terrorists were killed in the heavy exchange of fire, it said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession, the statement said.

