Man held for molesting sister-in-law, her teenage daughter in Mumbai

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing his sister-in-law and her teenage daughter in suburban Santacruz here, an official said on Wednesday.As per the complaint lodged by the woman, she and her daughter were molested on February 9 by the accused, they said.According to police, the accused is locked in a dispute with the complainant over a property in Prabhat Colony locality in Santacruz.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 23:23 IST
According to police, the accused is locked in a dispute with the complainant over a property in Prabhat Colony locality in Santacruz. The accused has completed a fashion designing course and lived in Mumbai. Recently, he got married in Delhi, but after returning to Mumbai, he found that his sister-in-law and her daughter have entered his house in his absence and occupied the place. When he confronted, she approached police and lodged a complaint of molestation against him. Next day, she also complained to the police that he had molested her 16-year-old daughter as well, police said. After that, a case was registered against him under IPC sections as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. Police suspect that the woman has complained against him over the property dispute. An investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

