Mass outreach programme held in Maoist-hit Narayanpur district

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 16-02-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 23:42 IST
The district administration organised a 'jan darshan' programme on Wednesday at Orchha in Maoist-hit Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh to redress grievances of local residents and ensure delivery of benefits of the state government's welfare schemes.

This was the first such programme, where district officials interacted with residents of the tribal-dominated area and heard their problems, to be organised in Narayanpur district, an official statement said.

The decision to hold 'jan darshan' (mass outreach programme) in Orchha on Wednesday was taken keeping in mind that it was the day of weekly market where tribals and villagers from nearby areas gather in large numbers to purchase items of daily need, it added. Henceforth, on the market day, the sub-divisional officer (revenue) will sit for the entire day to ensure that people are not deprived of benefits of welfare schemes, the release said.

During 'jan darshan', applications were received from 165 villagers from far-flung areas regarding solar pump installation, land levelling, construction of ponds, MNREGA works, correction in ration and Aadhaar cards, registration for obtaining Aadhaar, pension and employment issues, it said.

In addition, applications were received regarding electricity and drinking water issues, condition of roads and bridges, and for obtaining caste, income and residence certificates, among others, the release said.

Materials and certificates were distributed by various departments to more than 500 beneficiaries at the programme, it added. PTI COR RSY RSY

