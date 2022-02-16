Left Menu

Nagpur cops seize 40 tonnes of PDS ration rice

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-02-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 23:50 IST
Police said they seized 40 tonnes of rice meant for supply under the public distribution system (PDS) and arrested a man in this connection on Wednesday in Nagpur.

The accused was identified as Samsher Khan Rashid Khan Pathan (27), a resident of Kundanlal Gupta Nagar, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police checked a mini truck laden with rice sacks in Vaishali Nagar in the evening.

Pathan, who was driving the vehicle, failed to show any papers for transporting the PDS rice stock after which he was arrested, they said.

