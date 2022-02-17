Left Menu

Ukraine asks UN Security Council to discuss Russia's potential recognition of breakaway states

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 00:20 IST
Ukraine has formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council to discuss a resolution by Russia's parliament on the recognition of the self-proclaimed separatist states in eastern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

The Russian parliament's resolution undermines efforts to end the war in eastern Ukraine, Kuleba said, adding that Ukraine was asking for a discussion on Thursday.

Tensions are running high between Kyiv and Moscow after Russia massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks, though Russia denies planning to attack its neighbour.

