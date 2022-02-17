Canada police warn truckers to leave Ottawa, gov't blames extremists

Police in the Canadian capital Ottawa on Wednesday started warning truck drivers blockading the downtown core that they should depart or face arrest, part of a promised crackdown to end a three-week-old protest over COVID restrictions. Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino blamed extremist groups for helping organize protests in Ottawa and at U.S. border crossings.

"We need to be clear eyed about the seriousness of these incidents ... several of the individuals at Coutts have strong ties to a far-right extreme organization with leaders who are in Ottawa," Mendicino told reporters. "We're talking about a group that is organized, agile, knowledgeable and driven by an extremist ideology." Police in the province of Alberta this week arrested 13 people linked to a border blockade at the town of Coutts and seized guns. Four members of the group have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Ottawa police also started ticketing some of the hundreds of vehicles blocking the downtown core. The tougher approach comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday invoked the little-used Emergencies Act, giving the Liberal government more powers to end the protest. "You must leave the area now. Anyone blocking streets ... (is) committing a criminal offense and you may be arrested," read leaflets handed out by police to truckers.

Initial reaction to the new police tactics in Ottawa was mixed. At least one large rig left the blockade while some demonstrators put the warning leaflets into a toilet placed in front of a truck. Wendell Thorndyke, who has been parked in front of parliament for 21 days, insisted he had no intention of leaving.

"Oh, hell no, we think it's cute. They turned all the cops into meter maids," he said as he filled his engine with oil. Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly quit on Tuesday after criticism that he did not do enough to stop the protests, which began as truckers objecting to cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates but has become more of an anti-government movement.

Residents had expressed anger at police who until now have mostly watched rather than intervening. The force says a total of 33 people have been arrested. The Emergencies Act allows the government to boost local police forces with officers from the national Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

"Politicians don't decide when and how the police should act but we have given them a lot more tools and we hope they will be able to use them ... to ensure this barricade ends," Trudeau told reporters. Sources told Reuters that frustration with the failure of police to lift blockades at the border and in the capital ultimately drove Trudeau to seek emergency powers.

A blockade in the Manitoba town of Emerson ended on Wednesday, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)