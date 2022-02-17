Left Menu

Russia "likely" to launch a "limited" military attack against Ukraine - Estonian intelligence

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 00:55 IST
Russia is continuing to move troops to the Ukrainian border and is likely to launch a "limited" military attack against the country, the head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service said on Wednesday.

The attack would include missile bombarding and the occupation of "key terrain" in Ukraine, Mikk Marran, Director General of Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service said.

"Right now, our assessment is that they would avoid cities with large populations, as it takes a lot of troops to control those areas. But there is no clear understanding of what avenue the Russian troops might exploit," he told a media briefing held to introduce its annual report.

