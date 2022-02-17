Left Menu

K'taka CM gets emotional over tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday got emotional at the Taralabalu Hunnime Mahotsav as the Mutt honoured the family of soldiers who laid down their lives in defending the nation.

ANI | Chitradurga (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-02-2022 02:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 02:10 IST
K'taka CM gets emotional over tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday got emotional at the Taralabalu Hunnime Mahotsav as the Mutt honoured the family of soldiers who laid down their lives in defending the nation. As the Chief Minister and seers honoured the wives of these soldiers, Bommai was seen wiping his tears.

The mutt presented cheques of Rs 50,000 each for wives of these soldiers. In all, as many as nine families were honoured, the Chief Minister's office informed. The Chief Minister got emotional as he listened to the background narration of the valour of the soldiers and their family background.

The families presented a memorandum seeking redressal of their grievances and the Chief Minister assuring speedy action handed it over to the Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022