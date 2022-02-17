Left Menu

J-K: Baramulla Police arrests 4 drug peddlers; recovers five kgs of poppy straw

Baramulla Police on Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers for dealing in illegal drugs and recovered 385 grams of Charas and five kilograms of poppy straw from them.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-02-2022 03:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 03:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Baramulla Police on Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers for dealing in illegal drugs and recovered 385 grams of Charas and five kilograms of poppy straw from them. The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Baramulla Police said, "Baramulla Police arrested four more drug peddlers, recovered 385 grams of Charas and five kilograms of Poppy Straw at BABATENG PATTAN/ KALSARI PATTAN/ FEROZPORA TANGMARG and WARIPORA KUNZER. Cases under NDPS Act registered in PS PATTAN/ TANGMARG and KUNZER." Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

